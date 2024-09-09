Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. 213,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 353,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.