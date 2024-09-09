Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.85) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 634.03 ($8.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996 ($13.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £807.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 928.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 896.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

