Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.