Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,280. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

