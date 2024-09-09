Hop Protocol Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $21,589.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

