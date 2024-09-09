Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $101.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

