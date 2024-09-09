Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 489 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

