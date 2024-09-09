Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 577 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 94,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 186,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,741.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 324,967 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

