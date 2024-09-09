Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Buys A$49,968.00 in Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider John White acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.47 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$49,968.00 ($33,991.84).

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Hotel Property Investments’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

