Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have commented on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 364,117 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 81.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 302,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $354.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

