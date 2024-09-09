Huobi BTC Price Reaches $29,692.38 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for approximately $29,692.38 or 0.53786000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $28.79 million and approximately $7,396.72 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “## HBTC (H-Token Bitcoin)HBTC is a digital token representing Bitcoin (BTC) on the Ethereum blockchain, adhering to the ERC-20 standard. This token facilitates the integration of Bitcoin’s liquidity with the DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum, enabling BTC holders to participate in decentralized finance without relinquishing ownership of their Bitcoin.

H-Tokens, developed by Huobi’s blockchain team, are a collection of digital assets minted on the Ethereum and Tron blockchains. Designed to seamlessly integrate mainstream cryptocurrencies into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, these tokens facilitate a robust bridge between centralized finance (CeFi) and DeFi. Each H-Token is backed on a 1:1 basis by the cryptocurrency it represents, ensuring value consistency and stability across trading platforms.

## Key Features of H-Tokens:

* **Security and Reliability:** Leveraging Huobi’s extensive risk control and asset management experience, H-Tokens provide a secure environment for digital asset transactions.

* **Transparency and Auditability:** The issuance and reserves associated with H-Tokens are fully transparent, with all related data readily accessible for public auditing.

* **Enhanced Liquidity:** By standardizing assets on the ERC-20 and TRC-20 protocols, H-Tokens enhance liquidity within the DeFi space, facilitating efficient cross-platform exchanges.

* **Flexible Exchange Mechanisms:** H-Tokens support diverse transaction methods, accommodating various user preferences for asset conversion and management.

* **Full Collateralization:** Each token is fully backed by a corresponding amount of the underlying asset, which guarantees that all H-Tokens are redeemable at any time.

H-Tokens aim to enrich the Ethereum and Tron ecosystems by providing direct usability of wrapped mainstream cryptocurrencies in DeFi applications like Uniswap, Curve, and others. They address the need for high-quality crypto assets in DeFi, promoting broader financial inclusion and market growth.

## Note on Heco-Peg Tokens:

While H-Tokens are specifically designed for the Ethereum and Tron networks, Heco-Peg Tokens are distinct assets issued on the Huobi Eco Chain (HECO). Heco-Peg Tokens aim to provide similar functionality within the HECO ecosystem, facilitating the use of mirrored versions of popular cryptocurrencies. However, these are not interchangeable with H-Tokens and are intended to serve the HECO network exclusively.”

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

