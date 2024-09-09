Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$46.62. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.84.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9427481 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
