Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$46.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$46.62. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9427481 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

