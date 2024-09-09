ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.38

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.38 and last traded at $167.38, with a volume of 65258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149,313 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.