Ignition Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.94 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Ignition has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $245,711.48 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $54,993.68 or 1.00112543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,104.45924559. The last known price of Ignition is 54,955.36874025 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $155,262.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

