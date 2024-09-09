Immunic’s (IMUX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 273.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Immunic stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

