Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,425,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,153,078 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Several research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

