Insider Buying: JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider James Will bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,777.12).

JPMorgan European Discovery Price Performance

JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 441 ($5.80) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 461.40. JPMorgan European Discovery has a one year low of GBX 352.68 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 493.27 ($6.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £641.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,441.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Get JPMorgan European Discovery alerts:

JPMorgan European Discovery Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

