Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 725 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,691 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,398.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,485.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

ACR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.38. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

