Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Sells 13,370 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 1,187,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,763. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

