Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $47.11 Average PT from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Institutional Trading of Intapp

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,057,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,605,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

