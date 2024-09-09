International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,302 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of International Seaways worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

International Seaways stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $263,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,532 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $263,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $942,326 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

