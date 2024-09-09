Internet Computer Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.62 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $48.62 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00013580 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00042619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,367,259 coins and its circulating supply is 469,886,490 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

