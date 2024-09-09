Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

INTU opened at $615.12 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $632.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

