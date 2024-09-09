Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LUNR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 1,631,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,250 shares of company stock worth $2,516,117. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.