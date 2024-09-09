Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 1.9% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of FANG opened at $179.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
