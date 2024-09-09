Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXF. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $36.96 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

