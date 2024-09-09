Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

