Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12,684.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,436 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $155,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $452.41 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

