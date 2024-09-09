Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $67,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $170.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

