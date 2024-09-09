IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.67.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

