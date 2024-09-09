iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 218,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

