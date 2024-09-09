iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 28,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.36 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

