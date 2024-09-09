iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.