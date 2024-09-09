iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,718,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

