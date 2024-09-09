iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $661,772,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $552.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.72. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

