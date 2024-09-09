iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,521,000 after buying an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.19 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.