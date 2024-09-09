iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

