iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by DDFG Inc

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $68.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.