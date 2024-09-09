iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.83

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 360280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Bcwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.