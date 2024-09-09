iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

