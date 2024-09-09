iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161,985 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,224,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 97,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.