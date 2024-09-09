iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.91

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 3192613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

