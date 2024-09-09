iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.10

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 2634682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

