iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.99

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.99 and last traded at $172.55, with a volume of 865210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.