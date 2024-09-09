iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 840,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,297 shares.The stock last traded at $110.27 and had previously closed at $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,276,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $633,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

