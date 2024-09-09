iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.99

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 41716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.59.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

