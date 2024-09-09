Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Iteris Stock Performance

ITI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $304.69 million, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

