Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 55,090 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $27.22.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at $16,153,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.