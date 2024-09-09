IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
IVE Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
IVE Group Company Profile
