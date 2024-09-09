J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.15

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 7661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

