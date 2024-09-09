Jefferies Financial Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

MCD traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.97. The stock had a trading volume of 817,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,080. The firm has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

