Jefferies Financial Group Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $250.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $237.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 557,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,596. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.